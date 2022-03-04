Body Takes More Space In Plane, Says BJP MLA On Killed Indian Student In Ukraine

BJP MLA Arvind Bellad made a controversial comment on killed Indian student in Ukraine. He said that a dead body takes up more space in a flight. The family members of Naveen Shekharappa Gyanagowda, the student killed in Ukraine are waiting for the body to be flown back to Karnataka.

Bellad speaking to the reporters said that "The government is putting in the effort to bring back the mortal remains of Naveen. Ukraine is a war zone and everyone is aware of it. Efforts are being made and if possible, the body will be brought back."

He further stated that, "While it is very challenging to bring back those who are alive, it has become even more difficult to bring back the dead because a dead body will consume more space on the flight. Instead, eight to 10 persons can be accommodated in place of a dead body, which would consume more space." Bellad's comments on bringing the dead body of Naveen to India spark controversy.

Naveen's father Shekharappa Gyanagowda speaking to a media house said that he had requested both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to help bring his son's body home and he also stated that the government assured him body will be brought home in two days.

Naveen who was studying medicine at the Kharkiv National Medical University was killed in Russian shelling on a government building. He had been staying in a bunker with other students and had stepped out to purchase some groceries.

Also Read: ​Indian Student Wounded In Firing In Ukraine's Kyiv, Hospitalised