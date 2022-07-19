Multan, Pakistan : A passenger boat carrying nearly 100 members of a wedding party capsized on Monday in the Indus river in Punjab province, killing at least 21 people including women and children, while another 29 are missing, officials said. According to reports, at least 65 people, including the bridegroom were rescued on Monday and 29 people including children were still missing.

The overloaded passenger boat was heading to a wedding party when it capsized in the Indus River in the district of Sadiqabad, the government said in a statement on Monday, adding that the passengers were mostly women and children. All those on board belonged to one clan and were on their way to a family wedding across the river, it added.

Also Read: Several Killed, Dozens Injured in Egypt’s Bus Crash

The local rescue team resumed its search operation for another 30 missing people on Tuesday. According to a Punjab government official Saleem Assi, divers from Pakistan’s Army are expected to join the rescue operations. So far bodies of 21 people have been recovered and handed over to their relatives, the official added.