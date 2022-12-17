UP BJP Leader Announces Rs 2 crore Reward to Behead Bilawal Bhutto

Lucknow: Amid the pouring of scorn on Pakistani Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto for his derogatory remark against the Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the United Nations, a BJP leader from Baghpat in Uttar Pradesh has said he would give a Rs 2-crore reward to anyone beheading the Pakistani Foreign Minister.

Earlier in the day, the Baghpat unit of BJP organised a protest rally against Bhutto’s remarks. While addressing the gathering, Manupal Bansal, a member of zila panchayat, announced a cash reward on Bhutto’s head.

“Main ailaan kartaa hoon ki jo uss mantri Bilawal Bhutto kaa dhar se saar alag karegaa, 2 crore kaa inaam mai doongaa (I declare that I will give a reward of Rs 2 crore to anyone who will behead minister Bilawal Bhutto),” Bansal said.

Everyone in the gathering shouted slogans of ‘Manupal Bansal zindabad’. Later, the BJP leader spoke to the media persons and said that he means what he said and that he stands by his statement.

“Yes, I have made that statement today. If they are saying such things about our prime minister, whom we respect a lot, then we are not going to tolerate such a person. We are having tremendous attachment with our prime minister, and if we have to do anything for him, we will have no problem,” Bansal told PTI.

(With PTI inputs)

