William H Gates Sr, a lawyer and a philanthropist has died. He was 94 and died peacefully at his beach home on Hood Canal, in the Seattle area, Washington state. The family on Tuesday announced that he died of Alzheimer's disease. William Henry Gates was born November 30, 1925, in Bremerton, Washington.

Bill Gates tweeted as, "My dad was the 'real' Bill Gates. He was everything I try to be and I will miss him every day."

Bill Gates said in a statement that, "My dad's influence on our philanthropy was just as big. Throughout my childhood, he and my mom taught me by example what generosity looked like in how they used their time and resources."

He further added that, "More than anyone else, he shaped the values of the foundation. He was collaborative, judicious, and serious about learning. The experience of being the son of Bill Gates was incredible. People used to ask my dad if he was the real Bill Gates. The truth is, he was everything I try to be. I will miss him every day."

The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation set up by his father has committed more than $50 billion to expand childhood immunisation, eradicate polio, provide seeds to African farmers and improve American public schools. William Gates played an important role in establishing Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.

Gates in a 2003 speech to fellow members of Rotary International, a worldwide service organization said that, "I never imagined that the frequently argumentative little boy I faced each night at dinner, the one eating my food and using my name, was to be my future employer."

William Gates is survived by his wife; his daughters, Kristianne Blake, who is known as Kristi, and Elizabeth MacPhee, who is known as Libby, son, Bill Gates, and eight grandchildren.