Bill Gates, Melinda Break Up After 27 Years Of Marriage

In a statement released by Bill Gates and Melinda Gates, they announced divorce after 27 years of marriage. This news came as shock to Netizens but the Microsoft founder confirmed it on his Twitter handle.

“After a great deal of thought and a lot of work on our relationship, we have decided to end our marriage,” read the statement that was posted on Twitter. It was a joint decision taken by the pair. Speaking about the family, the statement added, “Over the last 27 years we have raised three incredible children and built a foundation that works all over the world to enable all people to lead healthy, productive lives.”

“We continue to share a belief in that mission and will continue our work together at the foundations, but we no longer believe we can grow together as a couple in this next phase of our lives,” added the statement. The Gates family asked for privacy as they embark on this new journey. “We ask for space and privacy for our family as we begin to navigate this new life.”

Even after divorce, it is being said that they will work together to run their Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, one of the biggest charitable foundation. The foundation works on helping the poor and ensures better opportunities for them. Details on the financial aspect were not disclosed but the pair confirmed that they will continue working and cooperating to run their foundation well.

The foundation has said to have donated more than $50 billion as of 2019. Going by the statement, we can say that the two will continue to work together on important matters. There will be no change in the roles of the organization. The pair has already filed for a divorce and will go through the procedure under a special agreement.