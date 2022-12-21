‘Bikini Killer’ Charles Sobhraj to Walk Out of Nepal Jail

Kathmandu: French serial killer aka Bikini killer aka Serpent killer Charles Sobhraj will finally walk out of jail after spending 19 years behind bars. The Supreme Court of Nepal on Wednesday ordered the release of a 78-year-old French national with Vietnamese and Indian parentage.

A bench of Justices Sapana Pradhan Malla and Til Prasad said Sobhraj needs to undergo open heart surgery and he is being released on the grounds of old age.

The Bikini killer has been serving a life term in the Kathmandu jail since 2003 on the charge of murdering two American tourists. He is known as a Bikini killer due to the attire of many of his victims. He had murdered at least 20 tourists across South Asia in the 1970s. He served 21 years in prison in India for poisoning a French tourist and killing an Israeli national.

“Keeping him in the prison continuously is not in line with the prisoner's human rights,” the Supreme Court of Nepal said, reported news agency AFP.

Meanwhile, Sobhraj’s lawyer Lok Bhakt Rana said his client will be deported within 15 days. From the jail, they will send him to the immigration office which will be a cell. They are processing his deportation and he could go much earlier.

Sobhraj had travelled to Nepal with a fake identity from Hong Kong and the police arrested him from a casino in Kathmandu in 2004.

Also Read: Telugu Actor Nagarjuna Receives Notice in Goa, Deets Inside

(With inputs from agencies)