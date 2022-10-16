Belgorod: Several Killed as Terrorists Open Fire at Russian Military Base

At least 11 people were killed and 15 others injured after a terrorist attack at a Russian military training ground in Belgorod region on Saturday, Russian Defence Ministry said.

Describing the attack a “terrorist attack”, the Defence Ministry said, two gunmen opened fire on a group of men who were undergoing firearms training for fighting against Ukrainian forces and were shot dead by return fire. The attackers were said to be natives for former Soviet states.

“During a firearms training session with individuals who voluntarily expressed a desire to participate in the special military operation [against Ukraine], the terrorists opened fire with small arms on the personnel of the unit,” state-owned news agency RIA Novosti quited from a defence ministry statement.

In a separate attack, the mayor's office in Ukrainian’s Donetsk city, controlled by pro-Kremlin separatists, was pounded by rockets on Sunday morning. There were no reports of casualties in the attack.

Kyiv did not claim responsibility or comment on the Donetsk attack, however, the local separatists have blamed Ukraine for the attack. They have blamed Ukraine for numerous strikes on infrastructure in the occupied territories.

