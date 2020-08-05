Lebanon is in mourning after two massive explosions in the capital Beirut that killed more than 70 people and 3,000 people trapped beneath the rubble. The explosion took place after 18:00 hrs on Tuesday. Prime Minister Hassan Diab said that approximately 2,750 tons of ammonium nitrate was stored in the Beirut port warehouse that exploded on Tuesday, destroying large parts of Lebanon 's capital.

Officials are blaming highly volatile materials stored in a warehouse for six years. President Michel Aoun tweeted that it was "unacceptable" that 2,750 tons of ammonium nitrate had been stored unsafely.

An investigation is underway to find the exact cause of the explosion. Lebanon 's Supreme Defence Council said that those responsible would face the "full punishment" possible.

According to the news agency, a witness said that, "All the buildings around here have collapsed. I'm walking through glass and debris everywhere, in the dark."

The area of destruction extends at least 15 miles from the blast site in Beirut. The port is responsible for importing 80% of Lebanon's food supply, prompting fears of a major food crisis.

