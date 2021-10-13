Bathukamma Celebrations in Singapore 2021

Bathukamma celebrations in Singapore were celebrated in Sinagpore on the 9th of this month(Saturday). The Bathukamma celebrations conducted under the aegis of the Singapore Telugu Society, was organized by the Singapore Telangana Friends, Manam Telugu-TAS Telugu and Maguva Manasu. The festival has been successfully organized by the Telugu community in Singapore for the past 13 years.

This year's Batukamma celebrations were held virtually with the special intention of the well-being of all the Telugu people due to the corona pandemic. With the COVID-19 regulations in place, a large number of Telugu girls from all over Singapore participated in the Batukamma festivities with songs and dance performances through the Zoom app in small groups as per the government instructions. Even in difficult times, the festivities were conducted with much joy and pomp, with colorful bathukammas made with various flowers which were kept at the venue.

Leading Telangana singer Madhupriya was the special attraction of the event and the Bathukamma songs sung by her set the festive mood with the women dancing to her songs. Telugu girl, Nandita Banna who won the Miss Singapore 2021- title was the special guest for the event. Organizer Srinivas Reddy Pullannagari said the event, which was aired online, was attended by over 10,000 people and was also streamed live on social media. Secretary Satyachirla thanked all those who participated in the event and contributed to its success.

