Former US President Barack Obama has shared pictures of the eerie-looking skyline in the western United States amid raging wildfires. The stunning pictures have garnered more than 3 lakh likes and hundreds of comments on Twitter.

Obama shared the photos with a message about climate change. He wrote, “The fires across the West Coast are just the latest examples of the very real ways our changing climate is changing our communities. Protecting our planet is on the ballot. Vote like your life depends on it, because it does." Here is the tweet.

The fires across the West Coast are just the latest examples of the very real ways our changing climate is changing our communities. Protecting our planet is on the ballot. Vote like your life depends on it—because it does. pic.twitter.com/gKGegXWxQu — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) September 10, 2020

Not only Barack Obama, many other netizens took to Twitter to share the images. One of the users shared the images and wrote, "The sun didn’t rise in San Francisco this morning. The sky is a dark orange from the smoke." Here is the tweet.

The sun didn’t rise in San Francisco this morning. The sky is a dark orange from the smoke pic.twitter.com/NsWQgEM0xH — Patrick Bohan ☕📚 (@PKBohan) September 9, 2020

Another user wrote, "Earth is the new Mars!" with hashtag #CaliforniaFires.

Here is one more tweet, "Golden Gate Bridge illuminated in eery orange as wildfire smoke envelops San Francisco."

Golden Gate Bridge illuminated in eery orange as wildfire smoke envelops San Francisco pic.twitter.com/10fFGJTScl — Domenico (@AvatarDomy) September 10, 2020

When it comes to California wildfires, last weekend, a fire burning in California's Sierra National Forest exploded in size, trapping hundreds of campers. Fire officials said they had never seen a fire move so fast in forestland, 24 kilometers in a day.

On Wednesday, a wildfire in Plumas National Forest northeast of San Francisco spread 40 kilometers in a day and devoured an estimated 1,036 square kilometers. California already has seen a record 10,100 square kilometers burn.