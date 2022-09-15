New Delhi: A prominent Hindu temple has been defaced with anti-India graffiti in Canada. After the videos of an apparent hate crime emerged on Thursday, the Indian mission here condemned the incident.

In the viral images, the gates of BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir in Toronto can be seen spray-painted with the words “Khalistan zindabad” (long live Khalistan) and “Hindustan murdabad” (death to India).

High Commissioner for Canada in India, Cameron MacKay, as well as the Indian embassy in Canada have condemned the act of vandalism on one of the largest temples in Canada.

“I join other Canadians in condemning this act of vandalism at the BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir Toronto. Hate has no place in Canada, and all places of worship should be respected,” said MacKay.

In June, a handcrafted statue of Mahatma Gandhi outside a temple in Queens, New York was vandalised. The road near the temple in Queens was defaced with obscene words.

Taking cognisance of the issue, the Indian embassy in Canada urged local authorities to investigate the incident and take prompt action against the perpetrators.

Referring to the unidentified perpetrators as “anti-social elements”, the The BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir released a statement on Thursday appealing for peace.

“We are shocked and saddened by the anti-India graffiti at the gates of the BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir in Toronto, Canada by anti-social elements,” read a statement from the temple’s website.

Also Read: Jammu: Five Dead, Dozen Injured as Bus Plunges into Gorge in Rajouri