Banksy: I Can’t Believe You Morons Actually Buy This Sh*t Sale Now Live For Bidding at Christie's London

London: 'Banksy: I can’t believe you morons actually buy this sh*t’, the online-only sale dedicated to prints and editions by the artist, is live for bidding from 9 to 23 September 2021. The sale, is cheekily titled in homage to the artist’s Morons screenprint. The source image of this work is a photograph of the record-breaking sale of Vincent van Gogh’s Sunflowers at Christie’s in 1987, with van Gogh’s canvas replaced by Banksy’s text. The auction will be led by the rare Girl with Balloon (Colour AP - Gold) (2004, estimate: £800,000-1,200,000 illustrated left). It first appeared as a series of stencil murals sprayed in various locations across London in 2002, and the subsequent screenprint of this iconic artwork is perhaps the most desirable Banksy edition. The image of the girl with the red balloon is synonymous with Banksy, but there were a limited number of signed artist's proofs made in other colour variations and these are extremely sought after.

The sale also features some of the artist’s best-known and coveted screenprints, including a signed impression of Rude Copper (2003, estimate: £100,000-150,000 illustrated right) and two colour variations of his iconic Kate Moss - Red, Lime Green Colourway and Green, Turquoise Blue Colourway (2004, estimate: £150,000-250,000 each). Highlights from the 'Banksy: I can’t believe you morons actually buy this sh*t’ sale will be on view at Christie’s headquarters in London as part of the pre-sale exhibition from 17 to 22 September 2021.