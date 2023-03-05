Bangladesh: Thousands of Rohingya Refugees Lose Shelter as Raging Fires Gutted Shanties

Dhaka: Hundreds of shanties have been gutted in a raging fire that broke out in a crammed refugee camp for Rohingya Muslim in Bangladesh on Sunday. The cause of the fire could not be ascertained yet.

No loss of life has been reported in the massive fire incident at Balukhali camp in Cox's Bazar district, however, thousands of refugees were rendered homeless, a fire official said.

According to reports, a fire erupted at block B of camp 11 at 3 pm (local time) on Sunday. The fire soon engulfed the shanties in camps 9 and 10, said senior police official Faruque Ahmed.

Huge Fire destroyed dozen of #Rohingya shelters and became ashes in the world largest refugee camp of Bangladesh at Camp-11. 😭😭

Pray for the fire victims. 05/03/2023 pic.twitter.com/zOyuDh6Apo — Ro Mohammad Taher (@RoMohammadTaher) March 5, 2023

Upon receiving the information, the fire personnel from Ukhiya and Teknaf fire stations swung into action and brought the fire under control in a little over two hours. The fire-fighters said the presence of gas cylinders in every shanty made the blaze spread to other areas fast and hard to douse, an official said.

