Bangladesh: 14 Dead, Dozens Hurt as Explosion Rocks Commercial Building in Dhaka 

Dhaka: As many as 14 people were killed and dozens injured after an explosion rattled a seven-story building in Bangladesh’s capital Dhaka on Tuesday.

The explosion took place in a crowded Siddique Bazaar at around 4.50 pm today. 11 firefighting units have been pressed into service at the location and rescue operations are underway.

Out of 70 injured persons, 45 people needed to be shifted to Dhaka Medical College Hospital, police inspector Bacchu Mia told AFP.

“Two of the dead are women. The rest are injured and being treated,” Bacchu Mia said.

According to reports, the building in the crowded market has several sanitary products selling stores and the explosion occurred in a ground floor shop. The impact was so huge, a bus parked on the opposite side of the road was also damaged in the explosion.

