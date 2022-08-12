Chautauqua, NY: Author Salman Rushdie, whose writing led to death threats from Iran in the 1980s, was attacked at an event in New York in the US on Friday. He was assaulted just when was about to give a lecture in Chautauqua.

The Associated Press said its reporter witnessed a man storming the stage at Chautauqua Institution. The attacker either punched or stabbed Rushdie as he was being introduced, the AP report said.

After getting hit by the attacker, the author fell to the floor and the man was restrained by the security personnel present in the hall, news agencies reported. The condition of the author was immediately not known as a group of people quickly surrounded him and attempted to give him first aid.

Moment Salman Rushdie violently stabbed while on stage at the Chautauqua Institution New York. The Satanic Verses author was reportedly punched multiple times before he collapsed. Condition unknown. #SalmanRushdie pic.twitter.com/XvAinl8udK — Nishan Sampreeth Chilkuri (@nishanchilkuri) August 12, 2022

Later, Rushdie was rushed to the hospital in a medical helicopter, according to some reports. Delhi-based British writer William Dalrymple was among the first to react to this attack.

“A terrible day for literature, for freedom of speech and for authors everywhere. Poor poor Salman: I pray he's not hurt and recovers quickly,” Dalrymple tweeted on Rushdie’s attack.

A terrible day for literature, for freedom of speech and for authors everywhere. Poor poor Salman: I pray he's not hurt and recovers quickly https://t.co/JX5LGTMk5L — William Dalrymple (@DalrympleWill) August 12, 2022

75-year-old Rushdie faced threats particularly in the late 1980s over his book, The Satanic Verses, which is banned in Iran since 1988 as it is alleged to be blasphemous towards Islam. A bounty of over $3 million has also been offered for anyone who kills Rushdie.

(With inputs from news agencies)

