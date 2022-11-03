Melbourne: Australia's Queensland Police have announced a cash prize of one-million Australian dollar for any credible input that could help them nab an Indian male nurse who fled the country after allegedly killing a 24-year-old woman on a beach in the city.

The murder of Toyal Cordingley took place in October 2018 when she was walking her dog on Wangetti Beach. Rajwinder Singh (38) is suspected of killing Cordingley. She was reported missing on October 21, 2018 and her body was found the following morning at the beach. Rajwinder is originally from Buttar Kalan in Punjab and was working as a nurse in Innisfail.

Queensland police have tweeted that 1 million Australian dollars would be given as a “unique reward” to those who provide credible information leading to the location and arrest of “wanted person of interest”, who is believed to have fled to India.

“We know that Singh departed Cairns on October 22, the day after Toyah was murdered, and then flew from Sydney to India on the 23rd. His arrival in India has been confirmed,” Detective Acting Superintendent Sonia Smith was quoted as saying by Australia's 7news.com.

Anyone with information regarding the case or the whereabouts of Rajwinder Singh is urged to contact Queensland Police through the online portal (https://t.co/dWGfIYaKbX). In addition, anyone in Australia with information can call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000. pic.twitter.com/vd3e1W1SM7 — Queensland Police (@QldPolice) November 2, 2022

The police have set up a WhatsApp link to receive assistance or leads in their investigations from the public directly.

“In India, people with information can call the Australian Federal Police at the Australian High Commission on+91 11 41220972,” said the Australian High Commission in New Delhi.

