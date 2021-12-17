Asteroid As Big As World's Tallest Building Burj Khalifa To Pass By Earth Today

Our solar system is teeming with large space rocks orbiting the Sun, with their courses periodically shifting owing to the gravitational pull of planets. Asteroids are cosmic objects that seldom reach Earth, but when they do, they cause disaster. That's why, even when an asteroid with a diameter of more than 150 metres travels close to Earth, NASA labels it as a potentially hazardous object and keeps a close eye on it. Five potentially hazardous large asteroids, ranging in size from 84 metres to 1.3 kilometres, are likely to travel past Earth this month, according to NASA's database of near-Earth objects.

On December 17, an asteroid dubbed 2003 SD220 will pass by Earth at a distance of 5.4 million kilometres, its closest approach to the planet. The asteroid has a diameter of nearly 791 metres, making it almost the same size as the world's tallest structure, the Burj Khalifa. NASA has classified it as a potentially hazardous object. It's roughly 1.3 times closer to what NASA considers to be a potentially dangerous range. If 163899 collides with the Earth, it might result in disaster and serious destruction.