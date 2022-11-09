Aruna Miller Becomes First Indian-American to Win Maryland Lt Governor’s Race

Washington: Aruna Miller on Tuesday became the first Indian-American politician to win the gubernatorial race of Lieutenant Governor for the state of Maryland in the US midterm elections. This is a historic win for the 58-year-old Democratic Governor elect.

The Lieutenant Governor is the state’s highest official following the Governor. The Lt Governor also replaces the Governor should the Governor die, resign or be removed from the office. Miller is also the first South Asian woman to hold the key position in the United States.

Democratic governor candidate Wes Moore also won the election. Moore had picked Miller as his running mate in the Democratic primary in 2021. Interestingly, Moore will be the state’s first black governor.

Maryland, tonight you showed the nation what a small but mighty state can do when democracy is on the ballot. You chose unity over division, expanding rights over restricting rights, hope over fear. You chose Wes Moore and me to be your next Governor and Lieutenant Governor. — Aruna Miller (@arunamiller) November 9, 2022

Miller is a known face among the Democratic voters. She was a former executive director of Indian American Impact which supports Indian-American representation at every level of government in the US, as well as several other prominent Indian-American organisations and individuals. She was also a candidate for Maryland’s 6th congressional district in the 2018 election but was defeated by David Trone in the Democratic primary.

