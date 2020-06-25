BEIJING: Apple iPhone sales in China fell in the month of May after the resumption of all sale activities through retail stores post lockdown amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to reports, the fall in iPhone sales in China is an indication that Apple is slowly losing its grip on the sale in the Dragon country.

Apple sales were reduced from 3.9 million in April to 3.6 million in May in China, according to a media report.

As per the research of a Shanghai-based company CINNO, there is a drop of 7.7 per cent sales in April.

But in contrast to this, spending on Apple App Store and other related services were increased in May.

Apple reported a growth of 71 per cent revenue in China during the preceding quarter in April.

This huge revenue growth for Apple was reported in China, as it overtook Europe in terms of market sales for Apple and became the second-largest market for Apple after the US.

The Apple company also reported the highest sales in China overtaking US sales, by selling 61 million units in the month of March.



Apple CEO Tim Cook earlier said that China would be the largest market for Apple overtaking the US within two years.

He even added that the number of Apple stores in China would be doubled within two years.

But due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the smartphone market in China has faced the highest decline between January and March. Even during this crisis times, Huawei smartphone brand achieved positive growth in sales (year on year).



As per the research of Counterpoint, the sales of Smartphones fell by 22 per cent (YoY) and 24 per cent (quarter-on-quarter) in Q1 2020.uarter) in Q1 2020.