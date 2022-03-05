With the representatives of the Andhra Pradesh State government stationed in the capital cities of four eastern European countries of Hungary, Poland, Romania and Slovakia, the government said the officials would extend necessary help and coordinate with the Telugu Indian community in their regions and ensure their safe return to their hometowns. So far, 363 students were received by the state officials at different airports and arranged for their travel to their native places.

Pisochyn has been evacuated of all Indian citizens. Mission will continue to remain in touch with them through their journey. Their safety has always been our priority.

Earlier, the Modi government dispatched four Ministers to Ukraine’s neighbouring countries to help better coordinate the repatriation of Indian nationals from the war-hit country. Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia is helping the evacuation efforts in Romania and Moldova, Kiren Rijiju in Slovakia, Hardeep Singh Puri is coordinating with the local officials to ensure the safe return of Indian nationals in Hungary and Gen. V. K. Singh (retd.) is arranging the airlifting of Indians who crossed the border into Poland. As per ground reports, a large number of students of Andhra origin have managed to cross the international border from Ukraine into neighbouring states.

As per the official release, Medapati S. Venkat, Advisor to the AP Government, and President for Non-Resident Telugu (NRT) affairs is coordinating with the local officials and volunteers to arrange for the evacuation of Telugu people in Hungary. Similarly, Special Representative for Europe Ravindra Reddy, Deputy Advisor to the government (NRT Affairs) Chandrahasa Reddy and Special Representative of Andhra Pradesh (NATA) Pandugayala Ratnakar are also meeting the officials at Poland, Romania and Slovakia respectively and helping the Telugu people waiting to be airlifted to India.

The Task Force Committee constituted by the State government is working relentlessly in the process of repatriation and have deployed special teams in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Visakhapatnam, Hyderabad and Chennai Airports to receive Andhra students and to provide necessary arrangements till they reach their homes safely.

As directed by the Task force committee, the local government officials have reached out to the parents of students in Ukraine in different districts updating the status of their children’s location to help the state government coordinate with the Ministry of External Affairs and ensure necessary and timely help reach the stranded students through the coordinating embassies in the bordering European countries. With the help of local government officials, the government was able to share master data of 586 students with the foreign ministry administration.

The state government has started a dedicated helpline number to support the parents and family members of Andhra Pradesh to contact and inform officials about their children’s details who are stranded in Ukraine. They could call on this toll-free number 1902.

Students from Andhra Pradesh who are waiting to fly back to India temporarily due to the violent conflict in Ukraine may reach out to APNRTS 24/7 Helpline on 0863-2340678, +91 85000 27678 (WhatsApp number ) or Email:- helpline@apnrts.com/ info@apnrts.com for any assistance.