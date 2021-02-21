Angela Merkel's Reaction After She Realised That She Had Forgotten Facemask Is Going Viral

Nowadays facemasks are compulsory and it has become a part of our life. We are habituated to wear masks and in many places one could see 'No Mask No Entry' board.

In a parliament session on Friday, German Chacellor Angela Merkel rushed to get the facemask after she realised that she had forgotten her facemask. The video of the moment is going viral on social media. The twitter handle of Reuters shared the video and it has got more than 6.7K likes.

In the video, one could see Angela Merkel sets all her files on the table and suddenly, she realises that she had forgotten her mask on the podium. She rushes to the podium to get her mask and her expression at that point is so cool. One of the woman sanitises the mask and gives it back to Angela. Here is the video.

Angela Merkel panics as she forgets her face mask on the lectern after a speech pic.twitter.com/qC4GAeWpVt — Reuters (@Reuters) February 19, 2021

Here are some of the reactions from the netizens to the above video.

Really? What year was this from? Obviously not within the last year. — maurap (@mpplvt) February 20, 2021

She has way more to panic for when she stands before her creator to answer for the crimes her regime has committed in other countries namely Yemen, Syria, Libya, Afghanistan, the forgotten Somalia, Ukraine, Iraq Serbia, Armenia, Palestine.. and every place her NATO is involved. — Arabi Souriعربي سوري (@3arabiSouri) February 20, 2021

Strange, she didn't seem so panicked here... pic.twitter.com/0QiXcVyyqV — Herman Groenendaal (@HermanHG) February 20, 2021

We've all forgotten new protocols. And responded the same way Merkel did. One thing we all have in common is being a human. — Deb White (@debwhite) February 20, 2021