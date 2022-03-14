Amid Russian Offensive, Indian Embassy in Ukraine Relocated to Poland

Hyderabad: In light of the escalating situation in Ukraine, the Indian Ministry of External Affairs has stated that the Indian embassy will be temporarily relocated to Poland.

"In view of the rapidly deteriorating security situation in Ukraine, including attacks in the western parts of the country, it has been decided that the Indian Embassy in Ukraine will be temporarily relocated to Poland," the official Twitter account tweeted.

In view of the rapidly deteriorating security situation in Ukraine, including attacks in the western parts of the country, it has been decided that the Indian Embassy in Ukraine will be temporarily relocated in Poland.



Press Release➡️ https://t.co/tVkxNSDJmN — Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) March 13, 2022

This action is the result of the nearly three-week-long conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

Also Read: Move Over Hijab, This School Has Banned Ponytail for Girls

Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered an invasion of Ukraine on February 24. In response, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy declared martial law and ordered widespread mobilisation across the country.

The West and other European countries have harshly criticised the war. They have demanded that Russia be subjected to severe sanctions.

Many residents in Russia have expressed their displeasure with the continued conflict, and hundreds have been arrested for demonstrating.

Thousands of civilians, including women and children, have died as a result of the conflict in Ukraine.