Mar 08, 2021, 11:16 IST
MacKenzie Scott, the ex-wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, has married a Seattle science teacher. Dan Jewett, a teacher at the private Lakeside School said that he got married to the most generous persons. 

Jewett wrote in a March 6 post under Scott's page on the pledge's website."In a stroke of happy coincidence, I am married to one of the most generous and kind people I know -- and joining her in a commitment to pass on an enormous financial wealth to serve others." 

MacKenzie Scott is the world's 22nd richest person with a net worth of $53.5 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. In 2019, Jeff Bezos and MacKenzie got separated. She gave away almost $6 billion last year and become one of the most important philanthropists of her generation.

Bezos said in a statement through an Amazon spokesman that, "Dan is such a great guy, and I am happy and excited for the both of them."

On April 4th, MacKenzie Scott revealed that she was grateful to have finished the process of dissolving her marriage with Jeff.

