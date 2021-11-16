Amazon Fined For Keeping Info Related To Covid Cases From US Workers

San Francisco: Amazon has been fined $500,000 for withholding information on the number of Covid-19 cases in its California offices from employees. The company agreed to pay the fee and improve how it tracks cases and notifies workers and local health agencies reported the Los Angeles Times.

When new Covid-19 instances develop, Amazon must notify its California warehouse workers of the "precise number of new Covid-19 cases in their workplaces."

Also Read: WHO Dubs Booster Dose of COVID Vaccine a Scandal

The punishment comes following a lawsuit alleging that Amazon failed to properly tell warehouse workers and local health officials about new Covid-19 cases, "frequently leaving them in the dark and unable to adequately track the virus's progress," according to California Attorney General Rob Bonta.

According to the Los Angeles Times, this is the first fine connected to the Covid "right to know" (AB 685) legislation, which was introduced last year in reaction to the Covid-19 outbreak.