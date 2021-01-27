Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos Sues Girlfriend's Brother For 12crores, Here's Why

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos is seeking over 12 Crores from his girlfriend's brother, Michael Sanchez, to cover legal fees he incurred as a result of Sanchez's unsuccessful defamation lawsuit.

Bezos and his personal security chief, Gavin de Becker, filed a motion Friday with Los Angeles County Superior Court to compel Sanchez to reimburse them for Rupees 12,21,12,439.53 in attorney fees and Rupees 26,22,958.53 in other costs they racked up while defending a defamation suit from Sanchez last year.

The request is the latest development in a tabloid drama between Bezos and Sanchez that began more than two years ago. In January 2019, hours after Bezos and his wife, Mackenzie, announced they were divorcing, Page Six and the National Enquirer revealed that Bezos was in a relationship with Lauren Sanchez, a helicopter pilot, and former TV anchor.

In February 2020, Sanchez filed the defamation suit against Bezos and de Becker, alleging that both men falsely accused him of providing nude photos of the Amazon CEO to the National Enquirer. Sanchez claimed in the suit that Bezos told journalists he had handed over the images to the tabloid, but Sanchez said he never had the photos in his possession.

Bezos quickly filed a motion to dismiss the suit under California's Anti-SLAPP law, which is intended to protect against frivolous lawsuits. In November 2020, Judge John P. Doyle ruled in favor of Bezos, calling the evidence "inadmissible hearsay" and striking down Sanchez's suit. The latest motion argues that Bezos and de Becker are entitled to recoup attorney fees as part of that law.

Bezos, who owns roughly 11% of Amazon, is the second-richest person in the world with a net worth of $192 billion.