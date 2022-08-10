All You Need To Know About New Langya Virus

As the world slowly starts to recover from the coronavirus and attempts to understand monkeypox, a new virus has now hit China. According to Chinese media, the Langya henipavirus (LayV) has infected 35 patients in two provinces with mostly mild symptoms. It is an animal-derived virus and belongs to the same family as the deadly Nipah virus.

The Langya virus has infected 35 people in the Henan and Shandong provinces of China, where it was found in throat samples collected from the patients. It hails from a family of viruses that is said to kill about "three-quarters" of humans in case of severe infections.

The cases discovered in China so far are reportedly suffering from mild, flu-like symptoms. According to Chinese media, 26 patients are experiencing fever, cough, exhaustion, appetite loss, nausea, headaches, muscle discomfort & vomiting.

Some infected persons in Henan and Shandong have also reported lower white blood cells, low platelet count, liver failure, and renal failure. The authorities have started using nucleic acid testing procedures to track the virus.

A previous study by the Beijing Institute of Microbiology revealed that Langya was first found in humans in 2019. The researchers, however, said that no cases were found between January and July 2020. Langya belongs to the family of the deadly Nipah virus, commonly found in bats.

Also Read: Gay Men At Highest Risk of Infection From Monkeypox, Says WHO