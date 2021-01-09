All Of Trump's Twitter And Facebook Accounts Permanently Suspended; Netizens Celebrate

Twitter banned US President Donald Trump's accounts on Friday. The social media deleted many of his tweets and permanently suspended his account. This decision was taken in the wake of the U.S. Capitol riot.

Trump's Ban From Twitter

The account @realDonaldTrump was carelessly used by Trump to spread fake information. Critics said that his account should have been banned long before, as Trump was able to use his account to spread a lot of misinformation and accusations. He constantly violated the Twitter policies.

The Twitter Support posted an update on the matter. "After close review of recent Tweets from the @realDonaldTrump account," Twitter said in a blog post explaining its decision, "we have permanently suspended the account due to the risk of further incitement of violence,” read the post.

After close review of recent Tweets from the @realDonaldTrump account and the context around them we have permanently suspended the account due to the risk of further incitement of violence.https://t.co/CBpE1I6j8Y — Twitter Safety (@TwitterSafety) January 8, 2021

The post further added “We made it clear going back years that these accounts (world leaders) are not above our rules and cannot use Twitter to incite violence. We will continue to be transparent around our policies and their enforcement.”

Trump later called out Twitter and posted from the official government account @POTUS. “We will not be SILENCED!" he tweeted.

He used the campaign account, @TeamTrump and accused Twitter of banning “free speech.” Trump alleged that it is all part of a conspiracy to silence him. Twitter deleted all these tweets and suspended both the POTUS and Trump’s campaign account.

Ban on Facebook and Instagram

Mark Zuckerberg confirmed Trump’s ban on Facebook and Instagram as well. “We believe the risks of allowing the president to continue to use our service during this period are simply too great,” posted the Facebook CEO on his account.

Earlier Facebook had put a one-day ban on Trump’s account but will extend the ban indefinitely as Trump has used these social media platforms in order to condone the actions of his supporters rather than condemning it. “Therefore, we are extending the block we have placed on his Facebook and Instagram accounts indefinitely and for at least the next two weeks until the peaceful transition of power is complete,” added Zuckerberg.

The shocking events of the last 24 hours clearly demonstrate that President Donald Trump intends to use his remaining... Posted by Mark Zuckerberg on Thursday, January 7, 2021

Trump Will Launch His own Platform

After his ban on all the major social media platforms, Trump said he will launch a platform of his own. "We have been negotiating with various other sites, and will have a big announcement soon, while we also look at the possibilities of building out our own platform in the near future. We will not be SILENCED!" said Trump in the now deleted tweet.

Ivanka Trump's Tweet

Ivanka Trump made a tweet naming the rioters as "American Patriots.” She later deleted the tweet after receiving backlash.

She quoted her father Donald Trump’s tweet that asked his supporters to “Stay Peaceful.”

“Please support our Capitol Police and Law enforcement. They are truly on the side of our country. Stay Peaceful!” read Donald Trump’s tweet.

Quoting this, Ivanka said “"American Patriots - any security breach or disrespect to our law enforcement is unacceptable. The violence must stop immediately.”

The tweet has now been deleted.

What Is Happening?

A riot is underway at the Capitol building in Washington DC. US President Donald Trump’s supporters are in the attempt to prevent Joe Biden's take over as the new president. The riot led to violence and chaos.

More than 50 people have been arrested in this case and many are getting fired from their jobs after their names have been identified. Four people, including a police officer died during the riot. A woman was even shot by the Capitol police.

A public emergency for 15 days was announced later by the Mayor of Washington DC.

Netizens Reactions

