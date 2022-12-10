All-clear! German Police End Hostage Situation in Dresden Mall

Berlin: German police have ended a hostage situation in a shopping mall in Dresen city after the suspect was injured, authorities said. However, it was not immediately clear if the suspect had been arrested.

Sharing an update on Twitter, the local police announced the hostage situation has ended. “All-clear! The hostage situation in Dresden is over!,” Police wrote on Twitter adding that two hostages were rescued unharmed.

12:35, Geiselnahme beendet. Offenbar auch ein Kind in seiner Gewalt #dd1012 pic.twitter.com/qrzOxAxM50 — Eric Hofmann (@RPFDMOPO) December 10, 2022

“Two apparently uninjured people are in our care,” the police said in a tweet.

Bei dem Einsatz ist der Tatverdächtige verstorben. Im Rahmen des Zugriffs und der Befreiung der Geiseln erlitt der 40-Jährige tödliche Verletzungen. Die konkreten Umstände sind Gegenstände der weiteren Ermittlungen. #dd1012 — Polizei Sachsen (@PolizeiSachsen) December 10, 2022

According to reports, a gunman made an attempt to enter a building in which Radio Dresden is based. According to the broadcaster, the suspect reportedly fired several shots before fleeing into a shopping mall where he took several hostages.

The police said an old woman was found dead in another part of Dresden city on Saturday and her 40-year-old son was named as a suspect. However, it’s not clear if there was a connection between the killing and the hostage situation.

