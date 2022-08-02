Al Qaeda Chief Ayman al-Zawahiri Killed In US Airstrike In Afghanistan

Al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri was killed in a US airstrike in Afghanistan over the weekend. He was one of the world's most wanted terrorists and a mastermind of the September 11, 2001 attacks.

President Joe Biden said on Monday, "Justice has been delivered, and Ayman al-Zawahiri is no more". He later tweeted, "The United States continues to demonstrate our resolve and our capacity to defend the American people against those who seek to do us harm. Tonight we made clear: No matter how long it takes. No matter where you try to hide. We will find you."

According to the reports, Ayman al-Zawahiri was on the balcony of his residence in Kabul when he was targeted with two Hellfire missiles on July 31. President Biden gave his go-ahead to the operation on July 25.

Zawahiri had a $25 million bounty on his head for the 1998 Africa attacks and he also helped coordinate Sept. 11, 2001 attacks. Zawahiri took command of Al-Qaeda in 2011 after the death of Osama bin Laden.

He was on run for 20 years since the 9/11 attacks. US officials called Zawahiri's presence in Kabul, a clear violation of a deal the Taliban had signed with the US in Doha in 2020 and under this deal, the Taliban promised not to allow Afghanistan to be used again as a launchpad for terrorism.

In a statement, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid confirmed that a strike took place on Sunday in Kabul. He condemned the operation, calling it a violation of "international principles."

