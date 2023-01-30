Al Menhad District in Emirates Renamed as Hind City

Dubai: Al Menhad district and its surroundings in Dubai has been renamed as ‘Hind City’. ( India is written as Hind in Arabic ). His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai issued an order for changing the name of Al Menhad region on Sunday.

Hind City (formerly Al Menhad) comprises four zones. The Hind City, which has housing for Emirati citizens, is well connected with four major roads like Emirates Road, Dubai-Al Ain Road and Jebel Ali-Lehbab Road.

.@HHShkMohd has issued directives to rename the Al Minhad area and its surrounding areas as “Hind City”.

The city includes four zones, and is served by major roads, including Emirates Road, Dubai-Al Ain Road & Jebel Ali-Lehbab Road. The city includes housing for Emirati citizens. — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) January 29, 2023

Earlier, orders were issued to rename Al Safa metro station in Dubai as ONPASSIVE. Dubai RTA granted the change of metro name based on the location or the sponsor. ONPASSIVE is an AI Company who has won the branding rights of the Metro station in Dubai for 10 years.

