Air India Revised In-Flight Alcohol Policy After Penalty

Following recent incidents of unruly passenger behaviour, Air India has changed its in-flight alcohol service policy, instructing cabin crew to provide alcohol tactfully if necessary.

The Tata group-owned airline has been fined by the DGCA in recent days for unruly behavior of passengers on two international flights and for reporting lapses. The specific changes in the revised policy could not be determined immediately. The revised policy states that passengers should not be permitted to drink alcohol unless it is supplied by the cabin staff and that the cabin crew should be attentive in spotting guests who may be consuming their own alcohol. The policy says, “Service of alcoholic beverages must be carried out in a reasonable and safe manner. This includes tactfully refusing to (further) serve a guest alcohol”.

An Air India spokesperson said in a statement that the airline has reviewed its existing in-flight alcohol serving policy, based on the practises of other carriers and the guidelines of the US National Restaurants Association. "These were largely in line with Air India's existing practise, however certain adjustments have been made for enhanced clarity, and NRA's Traffic Light system was introduced to help crew spot and manage suspected cases of intoxication.

"The new policy has now been distributed to crew and is included in training courses. Air India remains dedicated to the safety and well-being of our passengers and cabin staff, including but not limited to responsible alcohol service," stated the spokesman.