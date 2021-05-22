Air India Passengers' Credit Card Info, Passport Details Exposed After Cyberattack

According to Air India, a major cybersecurity attack on the company's passenger service system SITA exposed the personal information of lakhs of passengers, including credit card and passport information registered between August 11, 2011, and February 3, 2021. However, the airline clarified that the CVV/CVC data of the credit card holders were not stored in their system.

"While we and our data processor continue to take remedial actions... We would also encourage passengers to change passwords wherever applicable to ensure the safety of their personal data, "it said. Data of 4.5 million passengers — which includes Air India’s passengers — across the world has been "affected" due to the cyberattack on SITA, the statement said.

"Air India would like to inform its valued customers that its passenger service system provider has informed them about a sophisticated cyber-attack it was subjected to in the last week of February 2021," the airline said.

It added While forensic analysis is being used to determine the level and scope of sophistication, the exercise is still ongoing. SITA has confirmed that no unauthorised activity has been detected inside the system's infrastructure since the incident. The airline said it has taken the following steps after the data security incident.