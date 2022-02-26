Air India Operates Four Flights To Evacuate Stranded Indians In Ukraine

For many days, Russian President Vladimir Putin denied he would invade Ukraine, but he tore up a peace deal and has sent forces across borders in Ukraine's north, east and west. The invasion entered its third day and many civilians and soldiers have been killed.

The Indian students who are in Ukraine pursuing higher education are in a state of panic and pleading with authorities to ensure their safe return to India.

"The government of India is completely seized with the matter. Every Indian will go back home. Planes are being lined up. Personnel is being lined up, but it’s a warzone. We will have to work out the logistics and find the modalities to reach the West," Indian Ambassador to Ukraine Partha Satpathy said.

He further said, "We have to be realistic about the situation. So, convey to your friends wherever they are in Ukraine that things will be fine."

Two flights will be sent to bordering Romania and one to Hungary and another has already left for the evacuation process. The Indian government is putting all its efforts to evacuate Indians from Ukraine.