Air India Flight Returns Empty to Delhi After Ukraine Airpspace Closed

New Delhi: Due to the closure of Ukrainian airspace as a result of Russia's military incursion, an Air India plane that took off for Kyiv in Ukraine on Thursday morning to bring back Indians from the eastern European country has returned to Delhi.

The Ukrainian authorities issued a NOTAM (Notice to Airmen) shortly after the Air India flight left Delhi on Thursday morning, stating that civil aircraft flights within Ukraine "are restricted owing to potential civil aviation danger."

Officials added that Air India and the federal government decided to call the plane back to Delhi and that the plane made a U-turn in Iranian airspace to return to Delhi.

According to an airline official, Air India flight AI 1947 is returning to Kyiv after a NOTAM was issued.

At roughly 7.30 a.m., the flight left Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) for Boryspil International Airport in Kyiv.

In the meantime, a Ukraine International Airlines flight from Kyiv arrived in Delhi at 7.45 a.m. on Thursday.

"There were 182 Indian nationals onboard the flight, and the majority of them were students... A couple of more flights have been scheduled," Anju Wariah, Director at STIC Group, said.

Ukraine International Airlines' General Sales Agent (GSA) in India is the group.

Following weeks of escalating tensions, Russia announced a military operation against Ukraine on Thursday.

The Air India flight scheduled for Thursday was the second flight to transport Indians back from the eastern European country. The first trip, which took place on February 22, returned roughly 240 individuals.

Air India announced on February 19 that three flights would be operated between India and Ukraine on February 22, 24, and 26.