After Meta and Twitter, reports suggest that online American e-commerce giant Amazon is said to be planning mass layoffs. The Jeff Bezos-led company has already started laying off contractors working on the recruiting side of the business as per reports in Business Today since the past week.

Apart from laying off the contractual workers, the company is also planning to fire around 10,000 full-time employees. The layoffs, which have not yet been officially announced by Amazon will be the biggest layoff in the history of the tech company, which is expected to begin this week.

As per the WSJ report, however, the layoffs might not be made in one decision, and the numbers could vary. Amazon is reportedly planning to make the job cuts based on each team’s requirements. According to the report, Amazon had around 1.5 million people in its global workforce. Amazon announced a hiring freeze in October.

The job cuts will focus on the e-commerce giant's devices unit, which houses voice-assistant Alexa, as well as its retail division and human resources, according to the report. Amazon had earlier warned of a slowdown in growth for the busy holiday season saying consumers and businesses had less money to spend due to rising prices.

