Pakistan National Assembly reconvened on Saturday morning after the intervention of the Supreme Court which ruled against the Assembly Speaker Qasim Suri’s rejection of a non-trust motion moved by the united opposition parties last week. Pakistan National Assembly resumed after three-and-a-half hours of adjournments over the debate on the no-trust vote. As per local media reports, the voting on the no-confidence motion will take place at 8 pm tonight.

After the start of the proceedings, the leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly and a likely successor to Imran Khan hailed Thursday as a historic day when the apex court gave a landmark ruling by rejecting the deputy speaker’s ruling. He called on the Speaker Asad Qaiser to conduct proceedings in accordance with the court’s directives.

One person who is not in his senses anymore cannot be allowed to wreak havoc & bring the entire country down. This is not a joke. He should not be treated as PM or ex PM, he must be treated as a PSYCHOPATH who just to save his own skin is holding the entire country hostage. Shame — Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) April 9, 2022

The session began at 11 and was adjourned by the Speaker till 1 pm. The Prime Minister was not present in the House but 51 members from his party were present in the House. The debate on the no-trust vote against Pakistan PM Imran Khan has been delayed after talks between the Speaker and the Opposition made no headway. The Speaker discussed the foreign hand in toppling the Imran Khan-ruled government issue while the Opposition insisted on moving a no-confidence motion.

Fed up with the delay tactics on no-confidence motion, the daughter of former Pakistan Prime Minister and PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz called Imran Khan a psychopath.

Earlier on Thursday, a five-member bench of the Supreme Court headed by Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial in its verdict said National Assembly deputy speaker Qasim Suri’s rejection of a no-confidence motion against Imran Khan was “contrary to the Constitution”.

The top court also ruled the dissolution of the National Assembly by President Arif Alvi as “unconstitutional” and ordered the speaker of the lower house to convene a session on Saturday to hold the no-confidence vote.

No Pakistani prime minister has ever completed a full five-year term in office and Imran Khan is no exception, it seems.

Opposition seems to have finished the task of putting together the numbers required to form a new government. They are also holding talks to oust the President Alvi and to ensure the return of deposed premier and PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif. Opposition parties claim Khan has failed to revive the economy or fulfill promises to make Pakistan a corruption-free country.

“It is very simple that whoever has a majority has a right to form a government,” says Raja Parvaiz Ashraf, an opposition leader while adding, “If Imran Khan has a majority he can form the government or else we will.”

While addressing the nation on Friday night, Khan reiterated that a US diplomat threatened regime change in Pakistan. Ahead of the no-trust vote, the PTI leader, who has effectively lost the majority in the 342-member house, urged his supporters to hold peaceful demonstrations across the country when the “new imported government” comes to power on Sunday.