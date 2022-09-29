After Schools, Yoga Introduced in Saudi Universities

Riyadh: For the first time in Saudi Arabia, a virtual introductory lecture on Yoga was organised at the headquarters of the Sports Federation of Saudi Universities in Riyadh.

The lecture under the title “Yoga for male and female university students” was organised on Monday to spread awareness and motivate its practice as a lifestyle for all segments of society. Saudi universities aimed to introduce both traditional yoga and yogasana to give a variety of options to the university campuses to practice yoga, the Saudi Gazette reported.

المحاضرة التعريفية الأولى📋

برياضة #اليوغا 🧘🏽🧘🏽‍♀️ أقامت #اللجنة_السعودية_لليوغا

مساء أمس في مقر الاتحاد الرياضي للجامعات السعودية 🇸🇦

..تحت عنوان..

◀️ اليوغا لطلاب وطالبات الجامعات

بحضور ممثلي وممثلات الجامعات

والكليات السعودية

📷📸 @Susfchannel#الميدان_الرياضي pic.twitter.com/m6zq9pHzQt — الميدان الرياضي (@MidanAlYaum) September 27, 2022

The yoga event was within the framework of an integrated system of programs and initiatives of the Saudi Committee for Yoga, the Saudi Gazette reported.

In cooperation with the Saudi Universities Sports Federation (SUSF), the Saudi Yoga Committee organised the event. Nouf Almarwaai, President of the Saudi Yoga Committee, said that the committee seeks to achieve its vision of spreading yoga on a large scale within Saudi society.

“Therefore it took the initiative to cooperate with the Saudi Universities Sports Federation in order to build a generation of yoga lovers, especially young people, to enjoy physical and mental health.”

The yoga lecture coincided with the arrival of the first yoga delegation to the Kingdom from the Asian Yogasana Sports Federation in India for the qualification course for the first Saudi batch of Yoga Referees, the report added.

It is worth mentioning here that Nouf Marwaai is the first Saudi Yogacharya. She is also the founder of the Arab Yoga Foundation, which was established in 2010. It was the first yoga organisation in the Gulf region.

(With ANI inputs)