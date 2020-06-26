NEW DELHI: Following the footsteps of Pakistan, China and Nepal, now one more ally country of China Bhutan also started hassling India. The capital city of Bhutan Thimphu has stopped releasing the water which is majorly used for irrigation along its border with India near Assam. Due to this move of Bhutan thousands of farmers in the 25 villages of that region who rely on agriculture as their major source of occupation, were affected.

After a violent face-off between Indian and Chinese troops along Line of Actual Control in the Galway Valley of Ladakh, in which 20 Indian soldiers along with an unknown number of People''s Liberation Army (PLA) were killed on June 15. The China government started using its diplomatic heft through its allies to put pressure on the India government.



As the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) regime, had made huge investments in Indian neighbourhood countries which resulted in an unprecedented dependence on countries like China and South Asia

After Bhutan has stopped releasing the water, farmers staged a protest against stopping of water which flows from 'Dong'' which is a man-made canal. The water flowing in this region will be mainly used for cultivation of paddy.

Bhutan and Indian farmers are using the water from this channel since 1953.

Thimpu said that it has stopped the release of water as a part of its anti-COVID-19 measures to contain the spread of the virus.



Even the Bhutan has also prohibited the entry of foreigners into their country.

But the farmers from India who were using this water from long back, have been denied permission by Bhutan as they were foreigners to that country.

According to some local sources, farmers argued that water from the Dong canal can be made available to farming activities by following all the international protocols to prevent COVID-19.

But Bhutanese newspaper editor, Tenzing Lamsang disputed that Bhutan has blocked the flow of water India. He said every Bhutan allows the Assamese farmers to use the water for farming in Assam.



He said that this year the Bhutan border has been sealed for all foreigners due to coronavirus.

Even if any of the Bhutanese coming into the from abroad have to undergo a mandatory quarantine for 21-days since March.

He said that this is how the government is trying to contain the spread of COVID-19 and asked people not to politicise this issue.

Now the centre and the state government are yet to react on the issue.

Islamabad has been hassling India with persistent ceasefire violations along the line of control along with terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir.

On the other hand, Nepal hassling India by laying claim to India territory Kalapani, Lipulekh and Limpiyadhura of Uttarakhand in its updated map.