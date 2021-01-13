After Kamala Harris, Another Indian American Gets Top Post, Becomes First CIO Of US Army

Indian-American man, Raj Iyer has become the Chief Information Officer for Information Technology Reform. He will be CIO in the Office of the Secretary of the United States Army. Not only is he the first Indian-American to occupy this position, but the first one ever as it is a newly created position. The position was created in July 2020.

Native of Tiruchirappalli, Tamil Nadu, Iyer completed his under-graduation at National Institute of Technology, Tirchi. He then moved to the United States to pursue further studies. He did not have enough money to pay for the education, but luckily got a fellowship that helped him complete his studies.

He previously worked at Deloitte as the managing director. Iyer managed several technological programs and gained a lot of experience over the past 25 years of his career. He currently lives in Arlington, Virginia and will be heading the multibillion dollar initiative.

He announced this on his social media platform. “This move was not one that I had planned, but the call for public service is my duty. It’s also an exciting opportunity to put technology front and center to Army modernization leveraging cloud, AI and data analytics to achieve digital overmatch against our adversaries,” wrote Iyer.

He will be managing and supervising an annual budget of almost 16 billion dollars.

After Kamala Harris became the first Asian American woman and the first woman ever to be Vice-president elect, the appointment of Raj Iyer as the Chief Information Officer for Information Technology Reform in the US comes as another proud moment for Indians.