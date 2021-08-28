After Kabul Blasts, US Launches Airstrike Against ISIS Attack Planner in Afghanistan

The US military executed a drone strike against an Islamic State member less than 48 hours after suicide bombings shook the evacuation process at Kabul airport. The member was suspected of being linked to future attacks.

Four explosions rocked Kabul on Thursday, killing at least 72 people and leaving around 200, injured. On Thursday evening, two back-to-back explosions were reported outside the Kabul airport. Thirteen US soldiers were killed in the attack, including 12 Marines and a Navy doctor. Another 18 service personnel were also injured. According to the reports, the Islamic State has claimed responsibility for the two blasts that took place outside Kabul airport.

After the first explosion that was reported outside the Kabul airport, the Pentagon issued a statement: "We can confirm that the explosion at the Abbey Gate was the result of a complex attack that resulted in several US & civilian casualties. We can also confirm at least one other explosion at or near the Baron Hotel, a short distance from Abbey Gate. We will continue to update."

Following the explosion at Kabul's Hamid Karzai International Airport, the US Embassy in Kabul issued an alert advising Americans to "avoid travelling to the airport and avoid airport gates." The French embassy, too, issued a warning to its residents to evacuate the area.

Now the US president Joe Biden has said that he will hunt down the one behind this attack. He even asked the Pentagon to plan accordingly.