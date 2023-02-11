After Chinese Spy Balloon, US Jet Shoots Down Unidentified Object Drifting Above Alaska

New York: Days after blowing up a Chinese ‘spy’ balloon, the US jets on Friday shot down an unknown object flying above Alaska. Receiving orders from President Joe Biden, the US fighter jets brought down a small car-sized object drifting over Alaska skies.

According to reports, the object was much smaller than a Chinese ‘spy’ balloon and floating in the skies at the height of about 40,000 feet. Pentagon Press Secretary Brigadier General Pat Ryder told media that the unknown object was first noticed inside American airspace on Thursday.

Ryder added the origin of the unknown object is not known and it posed a ‘reasonable threat to civilian air traffic’. A F-22 fighter jet deployed an AIM-9X missile to take down the object.

“US Northern Command is beginning recovery operations now,” Ryder said.

Recently, the US forces shot down a Chinese spy balloon over the skies in South Carolina. The balloon entered US airspace on January 30 in Montana and kept drifting through several places in the skies. China admitted that the balloon was theirs but rejected the claims that it served surveillance purposes.

