Afghanistan Update: US President Joe Biden Warns, Another Blast On Kabul Airport

Kabul: US President Joe Biden suspected another blast on Kabul airport and warned everyone regarding it. Another terror attack, similar to the previous suicide bombing at Kabul airport, is highly likely in the next 24-36 hours, according to US military commanders. It was advised that everyone evacuate the airport as soon as possible.

“I said we would go after the group responsible for the attack on our troops and innocent civilians in Kabul, and we have. This strike was not the last. We will continue to hunt down any person involved in that heinous attack and make them pay,” said President Biden in a statement.

“The situation on the ground continues to be extremely dangerous, and the threat of terrorist attacks on the airport remains high. Our commanders informed me that an attack is highly likely in the next 24-36 hours,” Biden added. Furthermore, all measures are being taken to ensure the safety of all men and women. The commanders are keeping in touch with the President regarding the situation.

Speaking about the evacuation process and the pace of it, Biden said that, “Despite the treacherous situation in Kabul, we are continuing to evacuate civilians. Yesterday, we brought out another 6,800 people, including hundreds of Americans. And today, we discussed the ongoing preparations to help people continue to leave Afghanistan after our military departs.”

“The 13 service members that we lost were heroes who made the ultimate sacrifice in service of our highest American ideals and while saving the lives of others. Their bravery and selflessness have enabled more than 117,000 people at risk to reach safety thus far,” the statement ended.

Four explosions rocked Kabul on Thursday, killing at least 72 people and leaving around 200, injured. On Thursday evening, two back-to-back explosions were reported outside the Kabul airport. Thirteen US soldiers were killed in the attack, including 12 Marines and a Navy doctor. Another 18 service personnel were also injured. The Islamic State has claimed responsibility for the two blasts that took place outside Kabul airport.

The US military executed a drone strike against an Islamic State member less than 48 hours after suicide bombings shook the evacuation process at Kabul airport. The member was suspected of being linked to future attacks.