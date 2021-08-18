Afghanistan: Taliban First Press Conference in Kabul Highlights

Now Afghanistan is completely under Taliban rule. After taking over Kabul, the entire country fell under them. They started with taking control over certain urban cities and important rural areas and kept proceeding towards the capital city. With this, there spread a state of panic in the country. People are unsure of their safety.

Following all this, the Taliban have conducted their first news conference. They spoke about the safety of people in Afghanistan and also the kind of relationship they would like to maintain with other countries. The Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said that they do not want any issues. They are here to prioritize everyone’s safety.

They respect women’s rights. Women are safe here and do not have to worry about anything. Even those who opposed them and resisted them will be forgiven. Taliban will ensure everyone’s security in Afghanistan and protect their rights.

Mujahid also shared that they will try to convince the world superpowers and other countries that they have changed. There is nothing to fear and that they are only here to rule in peace. They are now calling women to join their rule, to bring about peace in the capital city. There was chaos and panic in the capital city and the Taliban are now trying to convince people to join them.

He further added that every country has the right to freedom and independence. After 20 years of fight for freedom and emancipation from occupation, the Afghans have finally exercised their lawful right to freedom. This was our right, and we have exercised it.

We (Taliban) have forgiven anyone and everyone who has fought against us as we do not want any conflict or fights. We do not have any enmity with others. We want to maintain a good relationship with the citizens and other nations.

The original plan for the Taliban was to only stop at the border of Kabul. But the Afghan officials were not good enough to have made any deal. Plus they did not fight well. They were incompetent and couldn’t even protect the people. All the chaos was leading to riots and looting. This is what was going to happen. That is why we (Taliban) forces entered Kabul to bring back peace and ensure everyone’s security.