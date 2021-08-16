With the fast paced developments unfolding in Kabul, with the takeover of the presidential palace by the Talibamn fighters, foreign embassies from different parts of the world are winding up their operations and started evacuation of their staff members.

As per reports, India too is beginning to evacuate hundreds of its officials and citizens from Kabul to ensure their safety. India is said to have prepared contingency plans, including evacuating its staff members and stranded nationals in the country.

According to reports, a fleet of C-17 Globemaster military transport aircraft of the Indian Air Force has been kept on standby to undertake the emergency evacuation mission. However, there has been no official confirmation yet regarding the evacuation plans.

The Taliban has made lightening advances across Afghanistan. This is no something that the international community led by the US did not expect. Ever since the Americans began withdrawing its troops from Afghanistan from May 1, the speed of the collapse of the Ashraf Ghani government and also the Afghan forces has led to endless analysis on what has actually gone wrong and who is to be blamed for the crisis that is presently unfolding in Afghanistan.