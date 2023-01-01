Afghanistan: Several Feared Dead in Explosion Outside Military Airfield in Kabul

Kabul: A strong explosion outside the military airport in Kabul killed several and wounded several people, a spokesman for the Taliban-run interior ministry of Afghanistan said on Sunday. However, the authorities have not revealed the number of casualties in the blast.

“Today morning an explosion took place outside Kabul military airport, due to which a number of our citizens were martyred and injured,” spokesman Abdul Nafi Takor told Reuters news agency.

Taliban spokesman did not specify the nature or target of the explosion. Meanwhile, security forces have cordoned off the area to carry out the investigation.

It may be recalled here that three days ago four people were wounded after an explosion in Taluqan city, the capital of Takhar province. Reports suggested the bomb was placed under a local administrative staffer’s desk.

