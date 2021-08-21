Afghanistan: Indians Held Captive by Taliban in Kabul Freed After Passport Check

Afghanistan: Earlier on Saturday, an Indian Air Force (IAF) transport plane left Kabul airport with several renowned Afghan figures on board, including public members from the Hindu and Sikh communities, as well as 85 Indians, according to sources.

The IAF's C-130J cargo jet arrived in Tajikistan for refuelling, according to reports, and is expected to arrive at the Hindon Air Force Station in Ghaziabad on Saturday evening.

The entire plan was kept secret until the aircraft took off from Afghanistan, the sources added, because of fear that the Taliban militia might prevent Afghan public representatives from boarding the IAF flight.

Due to the massive rush, many nations have dispatched military jets to evacuate their citizens. The IAF aircraft was waiting for permission at Kabul airport.

"The US authorities have taken full control of the airport and they are managing the air operations from the war-torn country. In this huge rush, charting out a slot for an aircraft and also a safe air route for the evacuation flight have become major challenges for the US authority," an informed official said.

Although the Taliban are present near the airport, the Indians are not their captives. These individuals were not apprehended. Later reports stated that Indians are safe in Kabul and are awaiting the processing of their passports.

Taliban militants are questioning Indians while the documentation is being completed. They brought them in for questioning, and as soon as they were through, they were said to be released. They will have complete freedom to travel to the Kabul airport.