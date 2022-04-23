Afghanistan: Dozens Killed, Scores Wounded as Deadly Blast Hits Mosque in Kunduz

Kunduz, At least 33 people killed including children as a bomb explosion struck a mosque in northen Afghanistan during Friday prayers. The blast hit Mawlawi Sikandar mosque in Imam Sahib area. The explosion was so powerful that one side of it was completely destroyed.

It comes a day after the extremist ISIS group had said its members carried out two dastardly attacks - one in Mazar-i-Sharif that killed 12 worshippers and injured 58 others and the second attack took place in Kunduz city in which four people were killed and 18 others wounded. The Kunduz attack has also seen 43 others wounded, Chief spokesman of Taliban regime Zabihullah Mujahid said.

“We are saddened to learn that an explosion took place in Imam Sahib district of Kunduz province this afternoon. As a result 33 villagers, including several children, were killed and 43 were wounded,” Mujahid wrote on social media while condemning the attack and said the perpetrators will be brought to justice.

1/2: تدين إمارة أفغانستان الإسلامية بشدة التفجيرات التي استهدفت المدنيين في كابل وبلخ وقندز.

هذه الجرائم من عمل دوائر لا علاقة لها بالمجتمع الأفغاني.

نتقدم بأحر التعازي لأسر الشهداء والجرحى ، متمنين للشهداء الجنة والشفاء العاجل للجرحى. — Zabihullah (..ذبـــــیح الله م ) (@Zabehulah_M33) April 21, 2022

Also Read: Study Finds Zika Virus Could Get Dangerous With a Small Mutation

As per reports, the provincial police spokesman Obaidullah Abed told media that he had no details about the type of the blast or about casualties. However, a nurse from the district hospital told AFP over phone that some 30-40 people were admitted to the health facility for treatment. There was no official confirmation on the casualties from the explosion.