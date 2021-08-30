Afghanistan Crisis: Several Rockets Fly Over Kabul

The situation in Kabul is still very tense as the people fear for their safety. The suicide bomb incident has shocked the already panicked nation. Recently the US shared that they destroyed a car bomb with an airstrike but later that day, many rockets were heard flying over Kabul.

Several rockets were heart flying over Kabul in the morning time. US President Joe Biden said that he is getting ready to get hold of those who are responsible for the death of many Afghan citizens and also US people who were staying there at that time. The US said that they destroyed a potential car bomb with their airstrike. The issue is that nobody knows where these rockets are right now.

Also Read: US President Joe Biden Warns, Another Blast On Kabul Airport

Everyone is on high alert right now as the fear of another bomb attack is there. Even President Biden warned regarding this and shared the information received by the US military commanders. “I said we would go after the group responsible for the attack on our troops and innocent civilians in Kabul, and we have. This strike was not the last. We will continue to hunt down any person involved in that heinous attack and make them pay,” said President Biden in his recently released statement.

The US has been continuously bringing back their troops from Afghanistan and by Tuesday they will mostly bring back every last one of them.