The US space agency NASA said that the Mars 2020 Perseverance Rover spacecraft, which is on its way to the Red Planet looking for signs of ancient life and gathering samples to send back to Earth, is safe and on its way despite experiencing some technical difficulties.

The rover was launched on Thursday by the Ingenuity Mars helicopter onboard the United Launch Alliance (ULA) Atlas V rocket from Space Launch Complex 41 at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida.

Many photos of the launch have already been released, here are some of the interesting photos. John Kraus took to his Twitter and shared a couple of photos on his micro-blogging site. He tweeted as, "More photos from the air: NASA’s Perseverance rover blasts off from Cape Canaveral on its way to Mars, hitching a ride to the Red Planet aboard a United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket!". Netizens loved the aerial pictures. Here is the tweet.

The rover control team provided telemetry or accurate spacecraft data from the spacecraft and was also able to send commands to the spacecraft, according to Matt Wallace, Deputy Project Manager of the Mission. The team, based at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Southern California, has verified that the spacecraft is well on its way to Mars.