Telugu/Tamil actress of the 90’s Rambha Indhran met with a car accident recently. They all escaped with minor injuries, but her younger daughter Sasha suffered minor injuries and was admitted to a hospital in Toronto, Canada.

She was picking up her kids from school and was heading back home when the accident happened.Her nanny was also in the car and it seems a major accident was averted and they were saved due to the airbags in the car.

The actress shared the news about her accident on her Instagram page and sought fans to pray for her daughter. Rambha posted a picture of her damaged car which was hit by another car at an intersection. She also shared a picture of her daughter from the hospital bed. Sharing the pictures, the Judwaa actor wrote, “Our car was hit by another car at an intersection way back from picking kids from school! “Me with kids and my nanny “All of us are safe with minor injuries .. my little Sasha is still in the hospital..bad days bad time..please pray for us..your prayers means a lot ..#pray #celebrity #accident.”

Rambha is of Telugu origin and her original name is Vijayalakshmi and hails from Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh and She joined films in 1992 at a young age and went on to act with top stars in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Hindi, and Bhojpuri films. Rambha shared screen space with Chiranjeevi, Venkatesh, Jagapathi Babu, Rajendra Prasad, Rajinikanth, Ajith, Vijay, Salman Khan, and Mammootty among others. She also danced in a few item songs, including one with Jr NTR in SS Rajamouli’s Yamadonga.

She quit acting in 2010 after marrying Canada-based businessman Indhran Pathmanathan ( Sri Lankan Tamil origin) and moved to Toronto. She has three children, two daughters, and a son, and occasionally participates in dance reality shows as a judge.

